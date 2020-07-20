Say Bye-Bye to the Bahamas

American tourists are being banned from the Bahamas because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis made the announcement Sunday.

The reversal comes three weeks after the Bahamas reopened to travelers.

The Prime Minister said the situation has deteriorated, “at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders.”

The country’s national airline will stop flights to the U.S.

Also, starting this week, international flights and boats carrying passengers will not be allowed to enter. However, officials in the Bahamas say there will be an exception for flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.