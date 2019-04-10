Scientists Capture First-Ever Photo Of A Black Hole

After decades of debating the existence of black holes, astronomers have finally captured the first-ever photo of one. The photo shows a black circle surrounded by a halo of orange light. Harvard astronomer Sheperd Doeleman called the photo “the strongest evidence that we have to date for the existence of black holes”. The photo was taken by the Event Horizon Telescope, or EHT, of a black hole at the center of the neighboring Messier 87 galaxy, about 55 million light years from Earth. Black holes are formed from collapsed stars whose gravitational pull is so strong that not even light can escape. Scientists theorize that more than 100 million exist in our galaxy.

