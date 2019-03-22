Score A Free Beer Every Time Bud Light Insults Coors Light During The NCAA Tournament

Thanks to Bud Light’s ongoing battle with Coors Light, you can score a free pint each time they go “dilly dilly” on their Rocky Mountain rival. During NCAA games on March 22 and 23, just hit up one of the 200 participating waterholes nationwide and wait for the fireworks to begin. Each time a Bud Light commercial airs insulting the Silver Bullet beer or posts something negative about them on social media, the brews will flow. “When they bring hate, we will literally bring light,” says vice president of the Coors family of brands Ryan Reis, adding, “The more Bud Light talks, the more we refresh.”

The more they talk, the more we refresh. #RefreshTheConversation pic.twitter.com/3GQbXh8Flz — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) March 13, 2019

Coors Light rolls out a tap that glows and dispenses free beer when it hears Bud Light ads: https://t.co/AM1YPkdFz1 pic.twitter.com/eJeMkHedeD — Adweek (@Adweek) March 21, 2019