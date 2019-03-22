Sam Adams’ Latest Brew Is In Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Notorious R.B.G. is getting a beer named after her thanks to Sam Adams. The Boston brewery is releasing “When There Are Nine,” a Belgian Brut IPA, to honor the Supreme Court Justice, with proceeds from the sale and launch event to benefit the Pink Boots Society and the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project. Taking its name from Ginsburg’s famous response to the question, “When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?” the beer will be available at their taproom on March 29th. Sam Adams originally wanted to call their creation Brut Bader Ginsburg, but their legal department squashed that idea, says the events page.

It would appear that not everyone is happy about this:

@SamuelAdamsBeer I find it appalling for a craft beer company, named after an American Patriot Icon, will be naming a new beer after a raging #LWNJ #SCOTUS judge who legislates from the bench. #SHAME NO MORE Sam Adams beer for me! Disappointed in you #JimKoch ! Bad Decision! — Bill Somrak (@mr_cooncat) March 22, 2019

The news that Sam Adams beer has named a new brew after RBG is yet another reason not to buy any of the companies beers. — Tom Asiseeitnow (@asiseeitnow) March 21, 2019

Oof!