Life

Sam Adams’ Latest Brew Is In Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Posted on

The Notorious R.B.G. is getting a beer named after her thanks to Sam Adams. The Boston brewery is releasing “When There Are Nine,” a Belgian Brut IPA, to honor the Supreme Court Justice, with proceeds from the sale and launch event to benefit the Pink Boots Society and the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project. Taking its name from Ginsburg’s famous response to the question, “When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?” the beer will be available at their taproom on March 29th. Sam Adams originally wanted to call their creation Brut Bader Ginsburg, but their legal department squashed that idea, says the events page.

It would appear that not everyone is happy about this:

Oof!

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top