Anthony Bourdain Memorial Book Drops in May

A book dedicated to the late chef Anthony Bourdain is set to drop this spring. The book will be called, Anthony Bourdain Remembered and will be filled with memories of Bourdain from fans, journalists, and others. Originally, the book was intended for Bourdain’s daughter, but his estate agreed to release it on a broader scale. If you’re a fan you can preorder the book now, or wait till hits bookshelves on May 28.

