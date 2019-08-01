Secrets About Disney Parks Revealed

Next time you take a trip to The Happiest or Most Magical Place On Earth, keep an eye out for these secrets hidden in plain sight at the theme park. According to the people at InsidetheMagic.net and Roadtrippers.com, you’ll find Mickey Mouse ears embedded in almost everything, from door handles to the power poles. Turns out that the buildings on Main Street USA and Cinderella’s castle aren’t as tall as you think, with engineers using “forced perspective” to make everything appear larger.

Need to keep costs down? Discount sites such as Mousesavers.com, UndercoverTourist.com, and RetailMeNot.com can save you a bunch on lodging.