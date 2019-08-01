Idris Elba Goes Up Against 10 Chicken Wings

Idris Elba is a badass. From the Marvel movies to Luther, Prometheus, RocknRolla (a personal favorite), 28 Weeks Later, The Office, The Wire, and so many more fantastic projects – he’s an original. Oh, he’s also in the new Fast and Furious sequel, Hobbes and Shaw. I’d 100% put him in James Bond’s suit and not look back. Probably one of my favorites, so it’s pretty cool to see a guy that has played so many tough guys get humbled by a Sunday Funday staple. Turn your monitor so no one at the office can see and watch Idris go up again Hot Ones.

