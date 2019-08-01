Have Migraines? Eat This.

If you’ve ever felt the pounding misery of a migraine, research from leading registered dieticians shows that certain foods like cherries and peppermint tea may help you recover faster. Just as certain foods like caffeine and alcohol can trigger the splitting head pain, Registered Dietician Carolyn Williams told Shape that the anti-inflammatory compounds in cherries may help. Ginger tea is also great for alleviating symptoms like nausea and motion sickness. Also, magnesium-rich bananas can relax the brain’s blood vessels to help migraine pain. Williams’ number one food for migraine recovery? Water. Staying hydrated not only helps alleviate migraine pain but can help lessen migraine pain.

