Woman, 107, Offers Her Secret To Longevity: I Never Got Married

While many of us believe you must eat healthily, skip alcohol, and hit the gym daily in order to live longer, this 107-year-old woman feels differently. Sure Louise Signore remains active, dancing and playing Bingo regularly. But if you ask the Bronx resident, the key to her longevity resides in not getting hitched. “I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married,'” Signore tells New York City’s WCBS-TV at her birthday party on Wednesday. Of course, genes may also play a role since Signore’s younger sister is 102.

