Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year

Good news for retro-gamers. Sega is bringing back a smaller version of a classic system. The Genesis Mini will be preloaded with 40 games. The selection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Shining Force. The 16-bit system will cost $80. Look for the Genesis Mini to drop on September 19th.

