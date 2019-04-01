Spiked Crocs Are A Thing

Now you can rock out in sensible gardening shoes. Spiked Crocs are here. The shoes have shown up on Etsy. They are being called Metal or Goth Crocs. The designer took regular black Crocs and customized the shoes with nickel plated spikes and metal chains. They aren’t cheap. The retail price for the shoes is $248.

Steal this look! Spiked Crocs with a Wallet Chain pic.twitter.com/lAdvilJcLW — Hobo Fett (@pantster) March 25, 2019