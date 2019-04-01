61-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Her Own Granddaughter

Most parents dream of having a grandchild one day, but a 61-year-old Nebraska woman decided to take care of business herself, by giving birth to her own granddaughter as a surrogate. Cecile Eledge wanted her son Matthew and his husband Elliot to have a child of their own, so she volunteered to be a surrogate. Last week, she gave birth to 5-pound, 13 ounce Uma Louise, who was conceived from Matthew’s sperm and eggs donated by Elliot’s sister. Eledge was approved as a surrogate despite having gone through menopause 10 years ago. Doctors say Eledge was an ‘exceptional case’ and that her outstanding health made it possible.

