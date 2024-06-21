Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 21st, 2024

Opening June 21, 2024
What I saw:
The Bikeriders • glossy look at ‘60s motorcycle gang • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Benny, a member of a motorcycle club called the Vandals, faces the challenge of having to choose between his loyalty to the gang and his lover Kathy.
Director: Jeff Nichols
Stars: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy
Thelma • action-movie spoof with a 94-year-old heroine • theaters • 3 stars
When Thelma, a 93-year-old woman, gets scammed by someone pretending to her grandson saying they are in jail, she sets out to take back what is hers.
Director: Josh Margolin
Stars: June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree
Ghostlight • family drama with Shakespeare themes • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A blue-collar worker joins his local theater production of Romeo and Juliet, and the play starts to go hand in hand with his personal life.
Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson
Stars: Keith Kupferer, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Tara Mallen
———
Next week:
• A Quiet Place: Part One
• Horizon: An American Saga, Part One
• Janet Planet
• Daddio
• Kinds of Kindness