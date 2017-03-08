Six Annual Governor’s State of Sports Awards

Voting is now live for the 2017 Governor’s State of Sports Awards hosted by the Utah Sports Commission and presented by Zions Bank.

Sports fans have the opportunity to vote for athletes, coaches, teams and events/highlights in eleven categories. The awards celebrate Utah’s sports community and honors excellence in high school, amateur, collegiate, adaptive, Olympic and professional sports.

The event will also recognize key sports people and partners who have been instrumental in helping to build Utah’s sports industry. This year’s event will honor former NBA player and Utah Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan with a Lifetime Achievement Award and posthumously honor LaVell Edwards with a Legends Award.

The eleven voting category awards will be based on the 2016 calendar year achievements and include High School Female, High School Male, Collegiate Female, Collegiate Male, Adaptive Female, Adaptive Male, Pro/Olympian Female, Pro/Olympian Male, Team, Coach and Event/Highlight of the Year. A committee comprised of sports media and the sports community at large selected the nominees. The winners, chosen by sports fans, will be honored at the Governor’s State of Sports Awards event on Thursday, April 13 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Fans may vote once per day per web-enabled device. Voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 9th.