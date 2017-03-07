Tour: Rancid and Dropkick Murphys Announce Salt Lake Date!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10a!

We are getting spoiled this year. Green Day, Depeche Mode, Modest Mouse, Deftones, Rise Against, Panic! at the Disco, STRFKR, Glass Animals, Muse and the list goes and on and on. Add Rancid and Dropkick Murphys to that list of shows to spend your money on. I’d say to get a second job, but then you’d have no time for all these shows and you’d be miserable! The show will be at Saltair on August 12th! This will sell out, so you can head this way to buy tickets when they go on sale Friday!