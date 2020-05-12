Skateboarder, 11, Lands 1080-Degree Turn On A Vertical Ramp

An eleven-year-old skateboarder has plenty of time to practice some tricks while his school in Brazil is closed during the pandemic. Gui Khury has broken a skateboarding world record by landing the first 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp, thrilling his over 40,000 Instagram followers with slow-motion video. The three full turns completed by Khury comes nearly two decades after pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk completed the very first 900-degree turn.

