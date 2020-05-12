Steak ‘n Shake Closes 57 Restaurants for Good

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Steak ‘n Shake has made the decision to close 57 of its restaurants. “The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on our restaurant operations, thereby resulting in the evaluation of company-operated restaurants for recoverability,” the company said in a statement.

Steak 'n Shake Permanently Closes 57 of Its Restaurants in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/yNnXUORfnw — People (@people) May 12, 2020

Steak ‘n Shake has been offering take out, drive-thru, and delivery orders but still had to temporarily close 62 restaurants, but that may not be the end of their troubles. Because of fo the pandemic, it may be affected by the beef shortage like Wendy’s and other restaurant chains.