SLC PUNX!! Here’s what we played, and if you didn’t listen, here’s what you missed.

FLOGGING MOLLY – SEVEN DEADLY SINS

THE VANDALS – FLOWERS ARE PRETTY

RANCID – SALVATION

DEAD KENNEDYS – POLICE TRUCK

DESCENDENTS – BIKEAGE

PENNYWISE – NEVER GONNA DIE

TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET – SKATE OR DIE

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO – HELL

LAGWAGON – MR. COFFEE

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – CHARLIE BROWN

DESTRUCTION MADE SIMPLE – REBEL STOMP

BUCK -O- NINE – IRISH DRINKING SONG

OFFSPRING – LIVING IN OBLIVION

BAD RELIGION – 21ST CENTURY DIGITAL BOY

DROPKICK MURPHYS – SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON

CATCH 22 – 1234 1234

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.