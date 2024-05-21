Dropkick Murphys & Pennywise Tour Dates

Shutterstock

Dropkick Murphys Announce Tour With Pennywise

Make sure to clear your fall concert schedule! Dropkick Murphys have announced a 2024 fall North American tour with Pennywise!

The run will kick off in New York City on September 24 and wrap up in Amherst, Massachusetts, on October 27. Notably, the tour will stop in Salt Lake City on October 9 at The Union.

General sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 24. Learn more here.

Celtic Punk Icons: Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys, formed in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1996, are renowned for their high-energy performances and unique blend of Celtic punk rock. Their anthemic songs, often featuring traditional Irish instrumentation like bagpipes and mandolins, have garnered them a dedicated fan base worldwide. Their breakout single, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” catapulted them to international fame and has since become a staple at sporting events and popular culture.

Punk Rock Veterans: Pennywise

Pennywise, hailing from Hermosa Beach, California, emerged in the late 1980s as one of the leading bands in the punk rock scene. Known for their fast-paced, melodic hardcore sound and socially conscious lyrics, Pennywise has maintained a loyal following over the decades. Their 1991 self-titled debut album and subsequent releases like About Time and Full Circle are considered classics in the punk genre. Songs like “Bro Hymn” have become anthems for unity and remembrance within the punk community.

Dropkick Murphys 2024 Tour Dates:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DROPKICK MURPHYS (@dropkickmurphys)

07/21 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fair

09/12-14 – Quebec City, QC @ Envol et Macadam

09/12-14 – Quebec City, QC @ Music 4 Cancer

09/24 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

09/26 – Mississauga, ON @ Great Canadian Resort Theatre *

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/30 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live *

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

10/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre *

10/15 – Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade and Convention Centre *

10/16 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building *

10/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

10/18 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre *

10/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

10/20 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center *

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

10/23 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Auditorium *

10/24 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena *

10/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

10/27 – Amherst, MA @ Mullins Center *

= w/ Pennywise and The Scratch

More alt. rock news