As I Lay Dying’s Comeback | Listen Now

As I Lay Dying Releases First New Song in Five Years

A Triumphant Return with “Burden”

After a five-year hiatus, metalcore giants As I Lay Dying have stormed back onto the scene with their powerful new single, “Burden.” This marks a significant return for the band, showcasing their continued evolution and resilience in the face of adversity.

Pushing Boundaries

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso shared his excitement about the new track, emphasizing the band’s dedication to growth. “We really pushed ourselves to expand our musical capabilities in every department,” Sgrosso revealed. The result is a song that not only stays true to their roots but also explores new sonic territories.

A Glimpse into the Future

“Burden” is set to be a highlight on As I Lay Dying’s forthcoming studio album, which has yet to be named. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details about the album, hoping it will follow the path of innovation hinted at by the new single.

Hitting the Road: ‘Through Storms Ahead’ Tour

In addition to new music, As I Lay Dying will perform in Salt Lake City with special guests Chelsea Grin and Entheos. Learn more here.

