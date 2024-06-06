New MC5 Album and Single Released | Listen

Wayne Kramer (MC5) and Tom Morello | Shutterstock

MC5 Returns After 53 Years

Heavy Lifting: A Revival of Iconic Sounds

After a long hiatus, the legendary Detroit proto-punk band MC5 is making a powerful return with their first new studio album in 53 years. The Heavy Lifting album is set for release on October 18 via EarMusic. This announcement comes four months after the passing of the band’s guitarist and vocalist, Wayne Kramer, who was a driving force behind this project.

A Tribute to Wayne Kramer’s Legacy

Heavy Lifting promises to be a significant addition to MC5’s discography, featuring the unmistakable guitar and vocals of the late Wayne Kramer. Kramer, who co-wrote 12 of the album’s 13 tracks with Oakland musician Brad Brooks, was deeply involved in creating this record before his death at age 75. The album is a testament to Kramer’s enduring influence and talent.

Star-Studded Collaborations

The new album boasts an impressive lineup of guest musicians, adding a contemporary edge to MC5’s classic sound. Contributors include Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Slash from Guns N’ Roses, William DuVall, Vernon Reid of Living Colour, and the late Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson, MC5’s original drummer.

First Single: “Boys Who Play With Matches”

The album’s lead single, “Boys Who Play With Matches,” produced by Bob Ezrin, is now available for listening. This track encapsulates the raw energy and rebellious spirit that MC5 is renowned for, serving as a perfect introduction to the album.

Heavy Lifting Tracklist

Heavy Lifting [ft. Tom Morello] Barbarians at the Gate Change, No Change The Edge of the Switchblade [ft. William DuVall and Slash] Black Boots [ft. Tim McIlrath] I Am the Fun (The Phoney) Twenty-Five Miles Because of Your Car Boys Who Play With Matches Blind Eye [ft. Dennis Thompson] Can’t Be Found [ft. Vernon Reid and Dennis Thompson] Blessed Release Hit It Hard [ft. Joe Berry]

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

In addition to the album release, MC5 is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year, solidifying their legacy as pioneers of punk rock.

Background on MC5

MC5, originally formed in Detroit in 1964, is often credited with laying the groundwork for punk rock music. Their aggressive style, radical politics, and electrifying performances made them pivotal in the 1960s music scene. Their previous albums, including Kick Out the Jams and Back in the USA, are considered classics. Heavy Lifting marks the band’s first studio effort since 1971’s High Time.

