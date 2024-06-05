Blur “Live at Wembley” Drops Soon | Listen

Shutterstock

Blur Announces Live at Wembley Stadium Album and Film

From the Stadium to Your Screen

British rock icons Blur have announced a live album recorded during their unforgettable performances at Wembley Stadium last July. Live at Wembley Stadium will be released on July 26, available in digital and physical formats via Parlophone.

The release is complemented by a concert film of the same name, directed by Toby L, which will hit cinemas in the United Kingdom and Ireland on September 6, with international release details to follow. Fans can catch a teaser and listen to the electrifying live rendition of “Parklife” from the album below.

A Sonic and Visual Feast

This announcement follows Blur’s recent documentary, Blur: To the End, also helmed by Toby L. Just a few months after their momentous Wembley shows, the band delighted fans with their latest studio album, The Ballad of Darren, which was quickly followed by a couple of bonus tracks that kept the momentum going.

Live at Wembley Stadium Tracklist

St Charles Square (Live at Wembley Stadium) There’s No Other Way (Live at Wembley Stadium) Popscene (Live at Wembley Stadium) Tracy Jacks (Live at Wembley Stadium) Beetlebum (Live at Wembley Stadium) Trimm Trabb (Live at Wembley Stadium) Villa Rosie (Live at Wembley Stadium) Stereotypes (Live at Wembley Stadium) Out of Time (Live at Wembley Stadium) Coffee & TV (Live at Wembley Stadium) Under the Westway (Live at Wembley Stadium) End of a Century (Live at Wembley Stadium) Sunday Sunday (Live at Wembley Stadium) Country House (Live at Wembley Stadium) Parklife (Live at Wembley Stadium) To the End (Live at Wembley Stadium) Oily Water (Live at Wembley Stadium) Advert (Live at Wembley Stadium) Song 2 (Live at Wembley Stadium) This Is a Low (Live at Wembley Stadium) Lot 105 (Live at Wembley Stadium) Girls & Boys (Live at Wembley Stadium) For Tomorrow (Live at Wembley Stadium) Tender (Live at Wembley Stadium) The Narcissist (Live at Wembley Stadium) The Universal (Live at Wembley Stadium) Trouble in the Message Centre (Live at Colchester Arts Centre) Young & Lovely (Live at Eastbourne Winter Garden) Intermission (Live at Wolverhampton Civic Hall) Bank Holiday (Live at Newcastle City Hall)

A Legacy on Stage

Blur’s Live at Wembley Stadium captures the band’s dynamic performance, featuring a blend of their biggest hits and deep cuts, showcasing their enduring appeal and musical evolution. This live album is a testament to Blur’s significant impact on the Britpop scene and their ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

Background on Blur

Formed in London in 1988, Blur is composed of Damon Albarn (vocals, keyboards), Graham Coxon (guitar, vocals), Alex James (bass), and Dave Rowntree (drums). The band was a central figure in the Britpop movement of the 1990s, known for hits like “Girls & Boys,” “Song 2,” and “Coffee & TV.” Blur’s influence extends beyond their chart-topping singles, with their innovative sound and artistic evolution earning them a lasting place in music history.

Blur’s upcoming releases are poised to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for long-time fans and an exciting discovery for new listeners. Mark your calendars for July 26 and prepare to relive the magic of Blur live at Wembley Stadium.

