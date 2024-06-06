“Stop Making Sense” Vinyl Reissue Announced

Shutterstock

Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense Gets a Vinyl Revival

Vinyl Fans Rejoice: Deluxe Edition Returns

Talking Heads enthusiasts are in for a treat. The deluxe edition of the Stop Making Sense soundtrack, initially released in August to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary, is set for a second pressing. This release allows fans to once again own a piece of music history.

A Complete Concert Experience

Originally released as a limited-edition vinyl, the Stop Making Sense Deluxe Edition is remarkable for featuring the entire concert for the very first time. This edition includes two tracks that were absent from the original album, providing a comprehensive audio journey through the legendary performance.

Available Formats and Special Editions

Starting July 26, the deluxe edition will be available in two distinct vinyl formats:

Two-LP Black Vinyl : Available exclusively through Amazon (paid link)

: Available exclusively through Amazon (paid link) Two-LP Crystal Clear Vinyl: Available at Barnes & Noble.

Both editions come with a 12-page booklet featuring liner notes from the band, offering fans an insightful look into the making of the iconic concert film.

Expanded CD and Blu-Ray Set

The deluxe edition will also be available as a two-CD/Blu-Ray set for those who prefer digital formats. This version includes a Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert, delivering an immersive audio experience. Additionally, it comes with a 28-page booklet, replicating the one included in the original deluxe edition release.

A Legacy Worth Celebrating

Stop Making Sense has long been hailed as one of the greatest concert films ever. The film, directed by Jonathan Demme, is a testament to the band’s innovative approach to music and performance. It captures the Talking Heads at the peak of their creative powers. For more on the film’s enduring impact, check out our article on Stop Making Sense Turns 40.

Background on Talking Heads

Formed in 1975, Talking Heads quickly became one of the most influential bands of the New Wave era. Known for their eclectic sound, which blended punk, art rock, funk, and world music, the band created a series of groundbreaking albums throughout the late ’70s and ’80s. Their influence is still felt today, as seen in recent performances like their appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Contemporary Connections

Talking Heads’ influence extends into the modern music scene as well. Check out Paramore’s cover of a Talking Heads classic and David Byrne’s cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” for a contemporary twist on their iconic sound.

As the 40th-anniversary celebrations continue, the Stop Making Sense deluxe edition’s re-release offers longtime fans and new listeners a perfect opportunity to experience the magic of Talking Heads in their prime.

