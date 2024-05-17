New Alternative Albums Out Today: May 17, 2024

Shutterstock

New Albums Out May 17, 2024

Today is a big day for music lovers, with several highly anticipated albums dropping. Here’s a closer look at the latest releases from Bleachers, Crumb, Lip Critic, Of Montreal, and Shellac.

Bleachers: Bleachers (Deluxe) [Dirty Hit]

Jack Antonoff’s Musical Journey Continues

Jack Antonoff, the mastermind behind Bleachers, has been a prominent figure in the indie-pop scene for years. Known for his work with Fun. and his extensive production credits for artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Antonoff brings a unique blend of nostalgic 80s synth-pop and modern indie rock.

What to Expect from the Deluxe Edition

The Bleachers (Deluxe) album expands on the original release with additional tracks, live recordings, and remixes. Fans can expect a deeper dive into Antonoff’s creative process, with new layers of introspection and sonic exploration. This release promises to be a treat for long-time fans and new listeners alike.

Crumb: Amama [Crumb]

Dreamy Soundscapes from Brooklyn

Brooklyn-based Crumb has made waves with their dreamy, psych-pop sound. The band, consisting of Lila Ramani, Jesse Brotter, Brian Aronow, and Jonathan Gilad, has developed a dedicated following with their ethereal music and visually captivating performances.

A Journey Through Amama

Amama is Crumb’s latest offering, promising a continuation of their signature sound with new experimental twists. The album dives into themes of self-discovery and surrealism, wrapped in lush, intricate production. It’s an immersive experience that invites listeners to get lost in its world. Listen to “The Bug.”

Lip Critic: Hex Dealer [Partisan]

Rising Stars in the Punk Scene

Lip Critic is quickly becoming a name to watch in the punk rock world. With their raw energy and unapologetic lyrics, the band has captured the essence of modern punk while paying homage to its roots.

Unveiling Hex Dealer

Hex Dealer is Lip Critic’s bold new statement, blending aggressive riffs with introspective lyrics. The album explores themes of power, identity, and resistance, making it a compelling listen for anyone looking for music with a message. Expect intense, cathartic tracks that resonate with the current socio-political climate. Listen to “In the Wawa.”

Of Montreal: Lady on the Cusp [Polyvinyl]

A Legacy of Eclectic Art Pop

Of Montreal, the brainchild of Kevin Barnes, has been a fixture in the indie music scene since the late ’90s. Known for their eclectic style and theatrical live shows, the band constantly reinvents itself with each release.

Exploring Lady on the Cusp

Lady on the Cusp is a testament to Of Montreal’s ever-evolving sound. The album blends elements of glam rock, funk, and electronic music, creating a vibrant and unpredictable journey. With Barnes’ characteristic wit and flair, this release is sure to captivate and surprise listeners. Listen to “Rude Girl on Rotation.”

Shellac: To All Trains [Touch and Go]

Post-Hardcore Pioneers Return

Shellac, formed by Steve Albini, Bob Weston, and Todd Trainer, is known for their minimalist, no-nonsense approach to post-hardcore music. With a career spanning over three decades, the band has influenced countless artists with their stark sound and uncompromising attitude. Steve Albini recently passed away.

The Raw Power of To All Trains

To All Trains marks Shellac’s return with a collection of tracks that are as raw and powerful as ever. The album features Albini’s signature abrasive guitar work, Weston’s intricate bass lines, and Trainer’s relentless drumming. It’s a must-listen for fans of the genre and newcomers eager to experience the unfiltered essence of post-hardcore. Listen to “I Don’t Fear Hell.”

