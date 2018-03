SLC PUNX! Here’s what you missed on Sunday Night!

Every Sunday night at 10pm, I open the box of punk CD’s and throw out a full hour of punk, ska, and hardcore. New stuff AND old stuff. Here’s the playlist from the past Sunday!

GREEN DAY – DON’T LEAVE ME

PENNYWISE – NEVER GONNA DIE (This is a BRAND NEW TRACK!!!!!!)

SWINGIN’ UTTERS – NOWHERE FAST

DESCENDENTS – COOL TO BE YOU

SPLODGENESSABOUNDS – BLOWN AWAY LIKE A FART IN THE WIND

CATCH 22 – 1234 1234

BAD RELIGION – THE EMPIRE STRIKES FIRST

RANCID – ST. MARY

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – SAY GOODNIGHT

JUGHEADS REVENGE – TEARING DOWN THE WORLD

DEAD KENNEDYS – CHEMICAL WARFARE

AQUABATS – CAT WITH TWO HEADS

FLOGGING MOLLY – SEVEN DEADLY SINS

SUICIDE MACHINES – NEW GIRL

OINGO BOINGO – WHO DO YOU WANT TO BE TODAY

HIFI AND THE ROADBURNERS – GET UP AND GO

OPERATION IVY – HERE WE GO AGAIN

GUTTERMOUTH – BRUCE LEE VS. THE KISS ARMY

THE VANDALS – URBAN STRUGGLE