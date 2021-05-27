Sonic Drive-In Launches Popcorn Chicken Po’ Boy

Sonic Drive-In is launching a sandwich inspired by a Louisiana favorite!
For a limited time, the chain will be selling a Popcorn Chicken Po’Boy for just $2.99!
The menu item features Sonic’s famous popcorn chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, and creamy blackened mayo on a hoagie bun.
You can enjoy this southern-inspired sandwich at Sonic from May 31 to June 27.
Would you try this sandwich? What do you usually order from Sonic?
