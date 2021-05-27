Sony will be branching out in 2022 with mobile releases of popular video games.

Sony will be releasing many of its game franchises to third-party mobile gadgets.

According to Sony Entertainment Interactive CEO Jim Ryan, “We are beginning our journey to take PlayStation first-party IP off the console. We started last year by publishing two of our games on PC, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Predator, and both were profitable and really had a very successful publishing debut… In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile.”

Sony Bringing PlayStation Video Game Franchises to Mobile by March 2022 https://t.co/J5ScEtgUaN by @hartleycharlton pic.twitter.com/31IwqVID3M — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) May 27, 2021

The “Iconic IP” service is expected to be available by the end of 2022.

What Playstation games would you want to have access to on your phone?