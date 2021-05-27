Nintendo’s much-rumored OLED Switch console could be making its way to retailers as early as September.

There is also talk that the new model would be revealed at the upcoming E3 Conference on June 12.

The rumored upgrades for the console involve a swap out of the LCD screen for an OLED screen and features that could be used to stream 4K to TVs.

Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September https://t.co/Ke3h4FQMmb pic.twitter.com/npFNFB7yjI — Engadget (@engadget) May 27, 2021

The “SwitchPro” could begin manufacturing in July.

Would you get this new upgrade of the Nintendo Switch? What games are you playing on the Nintendo Switch?