Facebook No Longer Banning Posts That Claim COVID-19 Was Man-Made

Facebook is no longer banning posts that claim COVID-19 was made in a laboratory.
The platform started banning such posts in February, claiming it had been “debunked.”
But now the company is changing course in light of “ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19”, including a recent Wall Street Journal report that three Wuhan researchers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in late 2019.
Facebook reverses ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made https://t.co/7NXbgV3OTo pic.twitter.com/BQRW08fGmW
— New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2021
Should platforms like Facebook and Twitter be censoring what users post? Are there any ‘conspiracy theories’ that you believe?
