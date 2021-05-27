Woman Plows SUV Through Vaccination Site

A Tennessee woman is facing charges after police say she plowed her SUV through a vaccination site in protest.

Authorities say Virginia Brown yelled, “No vaccine!” as she drove her vehicle “at a high rate of speed” through a vaccine tent set up in a mall parking lot.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. But police say Brown endangered the lives of several workers. She’s now facing jail time on seven counts of reckless endangerment.

