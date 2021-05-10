Sony Drops Trailer For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Sony just dropped the first full trailer for its Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage.

The trail sees the return of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom, as well as Woody Harrelson as a convicted serial killer that becomes

Venom’s nemesis Carnage. Michelle Williams also returns as Hardy’s ex-girlfriend.

Venom 2 was one of many movies delayed by the pandemic. It will arrive in theaters on September 24th.

What movies are you most looking forward to now that movie theaters are back?