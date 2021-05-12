Natty Light Releasing Sour Seltzers

The folks over at Natty Light are releasing a new line of sour seltzers to quench your thirst for the spring and summer months. Sour Seltzers will come in four flavors, Rined and Dined Watermelon, No Capple Green Apple, Razzle Dazzle Blue Raspberry, and Slice for what Watermelon. You can grab the new drinks in a 12-variety pack and contain 6 percent alcohol. The drinks are sold nationwide but will only be around for a limited time.

LET’S 👏 GET 👏 SOUR 👏 Introducing NATURAL LIGHT SOUR SELTZER. Four delicious flavors packed with big & bold taste you wouldn’t expect from a seltzer. Here for a good time not a long time, so GRAB EM WHILE YOU CAN 🍉🍏🌀🍋 Tag a friend who needs some #NattySours pic.twitter.com/9vyo3TttqS — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 4, 2021

Are you a hard seltzer type person? Do you think seltzers will lose their popularity?