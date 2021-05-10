China Wants To Draw ‘Line Of Separation’ On Mount Everest Peak

China wants to pull a stunt straight out of an episode of I Love Lucy on the peak of Mount Everest.
The country is drawing a ‘line of separation’ on the mountain summit, to keep people who climb the mountain from the Nepal side from mingling with people climbing from the Tibetan side.
The reason? COVID-19 – The Nepalese base camp has been hit by a wave of coronavirus cases in the last month, and China wants to keep it from affecting their side of the mountain.
#China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of #MountEverest https://t.co/HDZnNLKDfh
— FinancialXpress (@FinancialXpress) May 10, 2021
Not that a line will do much – the summit of Mount Everest is tiny, only the size of a dining room table.
Do you think you could climb Mt. Everest?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.