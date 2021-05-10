China Wants To Draw ‘Line Of Separation’ On Mount Everest Peak

China wants to pull a stunt straight out of an episode of I Love Lucy on the peak of Mount Everest.

The country is drawing a ‘line of separation’ on the mountain summit, to keep people who climb the mountain from the Nepal side from mingling with people climbing from the Tibetan side.

The reason? COVID-19 – The Nepalese base camp has been hit by a wave of coronavirus cases in the last month, and China wants to keep it from affecting their side of the mountain.

Not that a line will do much – the summit of Mount Everest is tiny, only the size of a dining room table.

