Tom Cruise On Making Mission Impossible In The Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Cruise is adamant about getting back to work on the set of “Mission Impossible.” The 58-year-old actor says “he’s responsible for thousands of people, if not tens of thousands.”

After hearing stories of crew members, people in distribution, and industry friends who said they could lose their homes due to now filming, Cruise says he knew he had to figure out a way to get back to work safely.

Tom Cruise has upped the ante considerably for 'Mission: Impossible 7', revealing that he performed the most dangerous stunt of his career thus far. https://t.co/KlQ5TI13kW — Collider (@Collider) May 10, 2021

Tom says the cast and crew will get back to work this summer. Despite those who say that safely filming can’t happen, Cruise is convinced, “It’s happening.”

