Life

Sony Offers PS4 Games For Free During Quarantine

Posted on

The stay-at-home order means that playing video games is our patriotic duty – and Sony is helping gamers out by offering free PS4 games. Sony is making Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey free to download between now and May 5th as part of its ‘Play At Home’ initiative. Sony CEO Jim Ryan says “people all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top