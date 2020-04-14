Sesame Street’s Pandemic Special for Kids Airs Tonight!

Tonight’s Sesame Street pandemic special, Elmo’s Playdate, will show kids how to play and sing together even while apart during the Coronavirus with appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross and more. Big Bird stopped the CBS This Morning for some advice for kids during the pandemic, telling kids who are scared or lonely during the pandemic “that even though things are different right now, we’re all in this together. It’s important to help out and be kind.” Big Bird also says kids can get up and dance to get some exercise and also said singing the Sesame Street theme song can help kids make sure they wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. Elmo’s Playdate airs Tuesday night at 7pm on HBO, TBS, TNT and at PBS Kids online.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.