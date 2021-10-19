Sony PlayStation 5 Overtakes Nintendo Switch As Best-Selling Console

After a three-year reign by Nintendo, Sony has reclaimed the top spot for the best-selling console.

The PlayStation 5 has managed to both sell more units and bring in more dollars over the month of September this year than any other console, effectively ending the Switch’s reign for the past 33 consecutive months.

As a whole, console sales in the U.S. jumped nearly 50% as of September this year when compared to the same time a year ago, with total sales for 2021 reaching a whopping $3.4 billion.

The PlayStation 5 Overtakes Nintendo Switch as Best-Selling Console https://t.co/cjl6dhWe69 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) October 19, 2021

