$5 Billion Moon-Themed Resort Is Coming To Las Vegas

An out-of-this-world experience is coming to Las Vegas.

Plans are in the works for a $5 billion hotel whose signature feature will be a larger-than-life replica of the moon.

At 735 feet tall and 650 feet wide, Moon Resorts Las Vegas will reportedly include a spaceship nightclub and “active lunar colony.”

To access the colony, which would be in the upper half of the sphere, guests would head to a station with waiting “moon shuttles.”

The shuttles, designed like cars on a roller coaster ride, will snake around the exterior of the hotel suites as they ferry guests upward.

Once there, guests will have 90 minutes to explore the 10-acre space, whizzing over craters in a “moon buggy.”

Tickets are expected to cost $500 a pop.

If you could design your own hotel/resort – what would it be like?