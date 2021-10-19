An out-of-this-world experience is coming to Las Vegas.
Plans are in the works for a $5 billion hotel whose signature feature will be a larger-than-life replica of the moon.
At 735 feet tall and 650 feet wide, Moon Resorts Las Vegas will reportedly include a spaceship nightclub and “active lunar colony.”
To access the colony, which would be in the upper half of the sphere, guests would head to a station with waiting “moon shuttles.”
The shuttles, designed like cars on a roller coaster ride, will snake around the exterior of the hotel suites as they ferry guests upward.
This $5-billion Moon-themed Resort Is Coming to Las Vegas — Complete With an 'Active Lunar Colony' and Spaceship Nightclub https://t.co/BSfCTtfgKI
— Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) October 19, 2021
Once there, guests will have 90 minutes to explore the 10-acre space, whizzing over craters in a “moon buggy.”
Tickets are expected to cost $500 a pop.
If you could design your own hotel/resort – what would it be like?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.