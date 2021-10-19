Vase Purchased For $4.99 At Thrift Store Valued At $15,000

One person’s trash is another person’s VERY lucky treasure.
A glass vase purchased for $4.99 at a thrift store in the Pacific Northwest is expected to sell for between $10,000 and $15,000 at auction in a couple of weeks after it was identified as a rare piece from 1902.
The Loetz Argus glass vase was designed by Austrian Kolomon Moser, according to art experts.
Auction officials say the person who found the vase at the thrift store just happened to know a lot about art.
Have you ever found something at a garage sale or thrift store that turned out to be worth some big money?
