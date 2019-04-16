Sony Reveals First Details on PlayStation 5

We finally have a few details on the next generation of Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation 5 isn’t the official name yet but we can use that until we know something more specific. PS5 will have 8K graphics, 3D sound and will also be backward compatible with PS4 games. The hard drive will be replaced with an SSD to make game loading and play faster. There is no release date set but Wired reports that the console will not be out this year.

