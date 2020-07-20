Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise Coming to Target

Star Wars fans get ready! The Galaxy’s Edge merchandise is coming to Target! In a cryptic message on Twitter, Target posted the Galaxy’s Edge logo with the words Landing Soon in the bottom right. The buzz on the street is we can expect some of The Black Series Collection, Build a Droid, and Plush Creatures.

