All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Are Leaving HBO Max Next Month

Harry Potter fans get ready to binge! WarnerMedia has announced the eight films based on J.K. Rowling’s novels will end on HBO Max on Aug. 25. According to Variety, the removal of the movies from the streaming services is not a bad thing, it’s the result of standard licensing terms.

