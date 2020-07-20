“Tenet” Released Pushed Back Again

The on-again, off-again release of Tenet is off again due to COVID-19 concerns. Warner Brothers had planned to open the film to wide release this month but movie theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and many other parts of the country are not open yet because of coronavirus restrictions. Deadline reports that Tenet might open outside of the U.S. in countries where theaters have already opened.

‘Tenet’ Undated For Now: Warner Bros. To Announce New Date “Imminently”, Pic’s Theatrical Global Rollout Won’t Be “Traditional” https://t.co/US12VgaiM2 pic.twitter.com/S2wZLakXmZ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 20, 2020

Once more theaters begin to welcome guests in America, the film will start rolling out in certain locations.