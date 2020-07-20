Cooking With Marvel!

Marvel is coming to your kitchen. BoxLunch and Marvel have teamed for the Marvel Eat The Universe collection. The 43 item set is inspired by Marvel’s Eat The Universe cooking series, according to Delish.

There are plates and aprons featuring some of your favorite Marvel characters. You can also get an IronMan waffle maker, as well as slow cookers with Captain America’s shield, Hulk’s fist, Rocket Raccoon and Black Panther, painted on the outside.