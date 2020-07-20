The Moon Landing Happened 51 Years Ago Today

Today marks the 51st anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon. On July 20th, 1969, Apollo 11 finally arrived on the moon’s surface after a four-day journey through space.

Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin stepped onto the moon and planted an American flag while an estimated 500 million people around the world watched on television.

Minutes before stepping on the surface of the moon, Neil Armstrong dumped the mission's garbage. It still remains there to this day. Get the inside story of the moon landing, 51 years ago today: https://t.co/n0DKUdTq2c pic.twitter.com/D1NSnwiQxy — CBC Docs (@cbcdocs) July 20, 2020

The last moon mission happened in 1972, but the U.S. recently revived the program and plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2024.