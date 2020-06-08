Study Claims Lockdown Prevented 60 Million Coronavirus Infections In U.S.

A new study claims the nationwide lockdown prevented up to 60 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. – and more than half a billion worldwide. Researchers with the University of California-Berkeley say that without the quarantine – especially in the early days of the outbreak – the U.S. would have seen another 5 million confirmed cases – with the ‘real’ number closer to 60 million. Currently, the U.S. has seen about 1.9 million cases with 105,000 deaths.

Stay-at-home orders and business closures were the most effective measures, while school closures seemed to have little impact, the report claims. Travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings had “mixed results”.

Are you surprised by the results of this study at all? Does this prove the quarantine was the right response, or could it still have been done better?