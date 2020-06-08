$1 Million Treasure Found Hidden In The Rocky Mountains

A treasure chest holding a million dollars’ worth of gold and jewels has been found buried in the Rocky Mountains. No, this isn’t a movie plot – it’s the brainchild of eccentric art collector Forrest Fenn, who hid the chest 10 years ago and published a series of clues in a poem.

Thousands of people have searched for the treasure over the last decade, including at least four who died in the process.

The 89-year-old Fenn confirmed the chest was found but didn’t reveal its exact location, saying it was “under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains.” As for how he feels now, Fenn said “I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over.”