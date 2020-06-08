Pandemic Causes Major Losses For Fireworks Industry

The fireworks industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With 4th of July fireworks shows canceled across the country, many fireworks companies are seeing a 75 to 90 percent decrease in business. Some exhibitors are trying to push shows for Labor Day when more COVID-19 restrictions will potentially be lifted for larger gatherings. Communities and organizations that are still holding 4th of July shows are working with fireworks companies on the best way for people to stay socially distant.

