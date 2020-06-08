Pete Davidson Discusses “Dark And Scary” Mental Health Challenges

Pete Davidson appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about his upcoming movie “The King Of Staten Island.” During the discussion, Davidson revealed more about his mental health battles and past suicidal thoughts. He said, “I got as close as you can get — just like testing the waters. Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary.” Davidson said the semi-autobiographical movie means a lot to him: “I really wanted this to be cleansing for me. I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible, and I could get my story out there, so I feel like now I could let it go.”

