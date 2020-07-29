Study: COVID-19 Can Leave Long-Lasting Heart Damage

New research out of Germany suggests that COVID-19 can leave victims with long-lasting heart damage, even after they recover. A study of recovered patients between the age of 45 and 53 found that three-quarters still had structural damage to their heart up to three months later. Another study of older victims who died from the virus found that it had infected the hearts of 41 percent of patients. While COVID-19 was originally thought to be a respiratory disease, researchers now say it infects the blood vessels and attacks major organs including the heart, lungs, and liver. Does this prove that COVID-19 is more than “just like the flu”?

Two new studies from Germany paint a sobering picture of the toll that Covid-19 takes on the heart, raising the specter of long-term damage after people recover, even if their illness was not severe enough to require hospitalization. https://t.co/iIOdWjAaHS — STAT (@statnews) July 28, 2020

Well, a 27-year old starting @MLB pitcher couldn't throw 20 pitches without getting exhausted after "recovering" from COVID. Now it looks like he might have permanent heart damage. American exceptionalism means something way different than I thought.https://t.co/E6MEJM54xY — Kellen Squire (@SquireForYou) July 24, 2020